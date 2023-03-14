7 Players Not in NFL Free Agency Who Will Sign Contract Extensions

0 of 7

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While fans are busy keeping up with all of the latest signings during the chaotic legal tampering period, front offices around the league are accounting for even more players than the ones available in free agency.

The best franchises ensure their core players never even come close to free agency. Identifying elite talent and keeping them under contract throughout their prime is key to good team building.

Generally, it pays to get things done early too. The market for players rarely goes down so what is seen as an astronomically high number today is likely to be commonplace within a year or two.

For instance, Patrick Mahomes' 10-year, $450 million contract with an average annual value of $45 million was huge when it was signed in 2020. Now he's behind Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson in terms of average money, per Spotrac.

So while free agency is grabbing all the headlines right now, some teams are preparing to get a new deal done with their most important players. These players who are set to become free agents in 2024 should be getting paid now by their current teams.