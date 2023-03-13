Chiefs Rumors: Laremy Tunsil Trade with Texans Discussed amid Jawaan Taylor Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly had trade talks involving Houston Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, it is a "fluid situation," and the Chiefs have not ruled out re-signing incumbent left tackle Orlando Brown.

Brown can agree to a contract with any team after the legal tampering period began Monday at noon ET, as the Chiefs opted against placing the franchise tag on him last week.

The Chiefs added a different offensive tackle in free agency Monday, agreeing to a four-year, $80 million contract with former Jacksonville Jaguars lineman Jawaan Taylor, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The signing of Taylor doesn't preclude KC from trading for Tunsil or re-signing Brown given that 2020 third-round pick Lucas Niang is penciled in as a starter at tackle despite not starting a game last season.

Tunsil, 28, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. After three seasons in Miami, the Dolphins dealt Tunsil to Houston prior to the 2019 campaign.

Tunsil has blossomed into a perennial Pro Bowler, earning three Pro Bowl nods in four seasons in Houston. The only time he missed was in 2021 when injuries limited him to five games.

The biggest factor working against the Chiefs' acquiring Tunsil may be his contract, as he can become a free agent after the 2023 campaign.

That may be all the more reason for the Texans to trade Tunsil. They are seemingly a long way away from playoff contention unless they select a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and he is excellent out of the gate.

In an effort to rebuild their offensive line after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl to conclude the 2020 season, the Chiefs acquired Brown from the Baltimore Ravens.

Brown made the Pro Bowl in each of his two years with the Chiefs, giving him four Pro Bowl nods in five NFL seasons. He helped guide them to a Super Bowl win last season.

Left tackle is of utmost importance for the Chiefs since that player protects the blind side of two-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

With Taylor perhaps best suited for right tackle, the Chiefs may still be open for business when it comes to finding their next left tackle.