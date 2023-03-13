X

    Report: 49ers FA Mike McGlinchey Agrees To 5-Year, $87.5M Broncos Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 13, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 14: Mike McGlinchey #69 of the San Francisco 49ers blocks against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 41-23. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

    The Denver Broncos are making Russell Wilson's protection a priority this offseason.

    The team reportedly signed former San Francisco 49ers' right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million deal on Monday with $50 million in guaranteed money, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

