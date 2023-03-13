Report: 49ers FA Mike McGlinchey Agrees To 5-Year, $87.5M Broncos Contract

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are making Russell Wilson's protection a priority this offseason.

The team reportedly signed former San Francisco 49ers' right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million deal on Monday with $50 million in guaranteed money, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

