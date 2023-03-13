Broncos Trade Rumors: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler Eyed by Teams in FA

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Some NFL teams have reportedly expressed interest in Denver Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler on the trade market.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, multiple teams believe the Broncos could move one of their wideouts, although their asking prices have been high thus far.

The NFL's legal tampering period for free agency opened Monday at 12 p.m. ET, and free agency will officially open Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET when the new league year begins.

The Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason in hopes of improving the offense significantly and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Expectations were high for Denver's receiving corps with Wilson in the fold, but the results were disastrous, as Wilson struggled through the worst season of his career and Hackett didn't make it through a full season before getting fired.

In an effort to fix Wilson and the offense, the Broncos hired longtime New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton as their new head coach this offseason.

Payton has long been heralded as an offensive genius who helped take future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees to new heights in New Orleans, perhaps making him the perfect person to get things on track in Denver.

While none of Jeudy, Sutton or Hamler has fully lived up to expectations in Denver, they may finally have a chance to reach their potential under Payton, although that may not come to pass if the Broncos are satisfied with trade offers for one or more of them.

Jeudy, 23, was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He has yet to reach the 1,000-yard mark in his three-year NFL career, but he is coming off the best season of his career, as he set personal bests with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games in 2022.

The 27-year-old Sutton was a second-round pick in 2018, and it didn't take long for him to establish himself as one of the NFL's premier deep threats.

In 2019, Sutton was named a Pro Bowler for the first and only time when he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, and averaged 15.4 yards per catch.

Sutton missed all but one game the following season with a torn ACL, and he hasn't come close to returning to his 2019 form since then.

Last season, Sutton made 64 grabs for 829 yards and two scores in 15 games, marking the second-most productive season of his career.

Hamler, a second-round pick in 2020, was supposed to be a dynamic slot receiver in Denver, but he has been ravaged by injuries and hasn't played in more than 13 games in a single season.

He set career highs as a rookie with 30 receptions for 381 yards and three touchdowns, but he was limited to just three games the following season and seven games last season. Over the past two seasons combined, Hamler has just 12 receptions.

Hamler is entering the final year of his contract in 2023, and 2023 could be the final year of Jeudy's deal as well if the Broncos don't exercise the fifth-year option. Meanwhile, Sutton is signed through 2025.

Any of the three wideouts could reach new heights in different surroundings if they can stay healthy, but it could be in the Broncos' best interest to keep them and see how they fare under Payton if the offers aren't significant.