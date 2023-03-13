King: No Team 'Anxious to Give' Lamar Jackson a Guaranteed Contract for 4-5 Years

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lamar Jackson may struggle to get the contract he's looking for on the open market.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote Monday morning that he "can't find one team anxious to give him a fully (or nearly fully) guaranteed contract for four or five years."

He additionally opined that "the smartest thing is for the Ravens and Jackson to agree to a two- or three year guaranteed contract. I say two, for $90 million guaranteed, with Jackson having the right to negotiate again in 2025 at age 28."

The Ravens used the non-exclusive tag on Jackson this offseason to keep him from departing outright as a free agent, though the star quarterback is still free to sign an offer sheet with other teams. The Ravens will have the option to match any offer he does sign and retain him, and if they abstain from matching, they will receive two first-round picks from the signing team.

They also can agree to sign-and-trade deals with other teams if Jackson signs his franchise tender. So it's a situation in flux and the most fascinating story of the NFL offseason.