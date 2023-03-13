NFL Rumors: 49ers FA Jimmy Garoppolo Eyes Contract Worth $25M per Year in Free Agency

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly seeking a contract that will pay him $25 million per year in free agency.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Garoppolo may be willing to sign a contract with a lower base salary that includes incentives that could get him close to $25 million annually.

Jimmy G has spent the past six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, but he is expected to sign elsewhere in free agency since the Niners have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy at quarterback.

