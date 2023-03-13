NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Panthers HC Reich 'Loves' Anthony Richardson After Bears Trade

James Gilbert/Getty Images

While the Carolina Panthers aren't giving any indications about what they'll do with the No. 1 overall pick, head coach Frank Reich might have a preference among the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft class.

Peter King of NBC Sports noted Monday that Reich "loves" Florida's Anthony Richardson.

That said, King doesn't think the Panthers know yet which quarterback they will select.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday the Chicago Bears would trade the No. 1 pick to the Panthers in exchange for four draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Following the reported agreement, Schefter said on SportsCenter that the belief is Reich likes C.J. Stroud, while owner David Tepper prefers Bryce Young.

ESPN's Todd McShay noted he's heard "a little buzz" the Panthers are interested in Richardson. Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin and David Newton, team officials have "conviction on more than two of the top quarterbacks but haven't become focused on one" since the draft isn't until April 27.

Richardson seems like the biggest winner of the top quarterbacks coming out of the combine. He had an absurd showing in Indianapolis that saw him break multiple testing records combined with elite athletic traits.

The consensus opinion seems to be that Richardson has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this year's draft. He's got a long way to go as a passer, though, after completing just 53.8 percent of his attempts last season and only attempting 393 passes in three seasons at Florida.

Everything leading up to the draft is smoke and mirrors as teams try to throw opposing clubs off track. The only thing that seems certain is the Panthers will draft a quarterback.

More clarity about which player they favor at No. 1 could emerge after pro days provide another close look at what Richardson, Stroud and Young can do.