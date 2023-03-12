Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Agrees to New 1-Year Contract Ahead of Free Agency

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Sterling Shepard is reportedly staying in New York.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Shepard and the Giants agreed to a new one-year deal ahead of free agency:

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously reported the two sides were expected to reach an agreement.

Shepard, 30, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Giants. He seemingly peaked in 2018, catching 66 passes for 872 yards and four touchdowns, though injuries have cost him 34 games in the past four seasons.

That's obviously a concern, as an Achilles tear ended his 2021 season prematurely and an ACL tear closed out his 2022 campaign in September. Knee, ankle, quad and hamstring injuries and concussion issues have also hampered him throughout his career.

But Shepard remained around the team this past year despite his season-ending injury and made it clear he plans to continue playing.

And he wants to do so with the Giants.

"Of course, this is like my second home," he told reporters during the season. "This is where I've always been and what I know. So, I think anybody in my position would want to do that, but like I said, whatever happens, man."

It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the Giants want him back.

"I love Shep," general manager Joe Schoen told reporters after the season. "Juice guy all the time. One of my favorites here. We'll continue to monitor his rehab. He's been a tremendous resource around here for us. We'll continue to communicate with the training staff on where he is in his [rehab] and when he'll be healthy enough to play. That's something we may or may not entertain."

It sounds as though the Giants have made a decision, and Shepard is returning for at least one more go-around with the team.