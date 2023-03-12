Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: 'Several' Teams in Talks with Free-Agent WR After Workout

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't played since the 2021 season and is a massive question mark ahead of free agency, but multiple teams are reportedly interested in him.

"Several teams are now in talks with" the wide receiver, who "generated a buzz with his workout in front of scouts and coaches Friday," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero also noted negotiations haven't started yet but things will "ramp up soon."

Whether Beckham would sign with a team down the stretch of the 2022 campaign was one of the league's biggest storylines ahead of the playoffs.

It seemed like a foregone conclusion he would join the Dallas Cowboys at times, and owner Jerry Jones even told USA Today's Jarrett Bell in December there was a "good chance" it would happen "with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I'll look to the future."

But health concerns stood in the way, and he didn't sign with anyone.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals that ended the 2021 season. His health is surely something interested teams will ask about, and Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported 12 teams were present at his recent workout.

There was a time when the LSU product was one of the best wide receivers in the league as a three-time Pro Bowler who gained over 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons and over 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six.

However, he hasn't been able to replicate his impact on the New York Giants in recent years as injuries and inconsistent play have remained issues.

Still, he is 30 years old and could be a productive secondary wide receiver if he lines up alongside someone who draws more defensive attention. That is what he did in Los Angeles with Cooper Kupp, and he could replicate that formula with a new team in 2023.