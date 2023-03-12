3 Instant Reactions to Jalen Ramsey's Reported Trade to Dolphins

3 Instant Reactions to Jalen Ramsey's Reported Trade to DolphinsMarch 12, 2023
The Miami Dolphins made a huge splash on Sunday, trading for superstar Jalen Ramsey, per multiple reports.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Trade is now agreed to, per sources:<br><br>🏈Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey.<br><br>🏈Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long.<br><br>Trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins. <a href="https://t.co/0KJIeoS6fj">pic.twitter.com/0KJIeoS6fj</a>
After going 9-8 last season and ending a five-year playoff drought, the Dolphins aren't wasting time making improvements to the roster in a bid to return to the postseason.
Let's take a deeper dive into three instant reactions to the news of this major trade.
Dolphins Are All-In on 2023 Title Pursuit
The Dolphins aren't messing around.
Landing Ramsey to pair with Xavien Howard—more on him to come—gives the Dolphins arguably the best cornerback duo in football. It improves a defense that already included playmakers like Bradley Chubb, Jevon Holland, Jaelan Phillips and Christian Wilkins. And it adds a player with a Super Bowl title and that experience into the locker room.
Matt Bowen @MattBowen41
On Jalen Ramsey to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a>…<br><br>Still a blue chip player — with scheme-transcendent ability. Easy fit here for Vic Fangio's secondary. <a href="https://t.co/nmmmBLnMWW">pic.twitter.com/nmmmBLnMWW</a>
Warren Sharp @SharpFootball
Dolphins doing exactly what they should with a QB on a rookie deal<br><br>Ramsey<br>Tyreek<br>Armstead<br>Chubb<br>Waddle<br>Philips<br>Holland<br><br>but it's not just adds & draft picks, proper coaching is vital & why many of these builds fail<br><br>hired Mike McDaniel & Vic Fangio<br><br>2 more years to get it done <a href="https://t.co/YTNaE5yXoy">pic.twitter.com/YTNaE5yXoy</a>
It's pretty clear the Dolphins are all-in on the 2023 season, and why not? Obviously there are long-term concerns about Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered multiple concussions this past season, but the Dolphins were 8-5 in his starts and just 1-3 without him. They are an excellent football team when he's under center and have one of the most dynamic offenses in football with wideouts like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
And now they are even better on the defensive side of the ball as well. The battle for AFC East supremacy between the Buffalo Bills and Dolphins just became fascinating, and it could become a three-team race if the Jets ultimately trade for Aaron Rodgers.
So, the Dolphins loading up makes a lot of sense.
Xavien Howard In Line for Monster Year as Miami's CB2
Howard's best season came in 2020, when he led football with 10 interceptions and 20 passes defended. It was his second of four Pro Bowl nods, but it also came alongside a fully healthy Byron Jones manning the other cornerback spot.
Tyler DeSena @DeSenaSports
Xavien Howard's best year in Miami was when he operated as a number two. Brian Flores and company gave Byron Jones many of their toughest assignments.<br><br>Without Jones in 2022, Howard had his worst season.<br><br>Now, he gets to operate in a zone heavy scheme alongside Jalen Ramsey. <a href="https://t.co/WUjw44E4Rf">pic.twitter.com/WUjw44E4Rf</a>
Omar Kelly @OmarKelly
With Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland in the secondary you basically can put any strong safety back there. <br><br>Singles on the edge. A wildcard who can cover. <br><br>Your only vulnerability spots are have a safety with range to cover centerfield when Holland comes up & TEs
Now he gets an even better running mate in Ramsey.
Opposing quarterbacks are going to have no choice but to test Howard this season, given the alternative, and Howard likely won't be regularly drawing a team's top option in the passing game. He is, without question, one of the biggest beneficiaries of Sunday's news.
The Rams' Rebuild Is Now in Full Effect
The 2021 champions were one of 2022's biggest disappointments, though injuries played a role in that letdown. But it's clear the Rams feel they maximized their prior window and are looking to either rebuild or, at the very least, retool the roster and trim some salary off the books.
The process had already begun, with the team previously moving on from linebacker Bobby Wagner and edge-rusher Leonard Floyd. And there are rumors that quarterback Matt Stafford might be on the trade block too.
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"I know that the Rams have called teams trying to move Matthew Stafford" <a href="https://twitter.com/mlombardiNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mlombardiNFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/44aPLbIP6K">pic.twitter.com/44aPLbIP6K</a>
The Rams might not go that far in reshuffling the roster. But if they were gunning aggressively for a title this season, it's hard to imagine they would trade a player like Ramsey.