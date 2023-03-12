Jalen Ramsey's Blockbuster Trade to Dolphins from Rams Seen as Massive Steal by Fans

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins already had plenty of star power, but they reportedly added more Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the Dolphins acquired six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey was pleased:

He wasn't the only one who reacted to the deal, as a number of people saw it as a steal for the Dolphins:

Miami is coming off a playoff appearance and has an explosive offense with receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle leading the way. If the defense is even above average in 2023, the team could make the postseason for a second straight season.

Ramsey, who received two fully guaranteed years on his contract at an average of $20 million as well as an additional $25 million guaranteed, should help the defense do just that.