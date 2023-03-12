X

    Jalen Ramsey's Blockbuster Trade to Dolphins from Rams Seen as Massive Steal by Fans

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: NFC cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angles Rams defends during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins already had plenty of star power, but they reportedly added more Sunday.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the Dolphins acquired six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

    Ramsey was pleased:

    Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey

    I prayed for this specifically for about a month &amp; now it's happening! 🙏🏾<a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> LETSGO! 🧡

    He wasn't the only one who reacted to the deal, as a number of people saw it as a steal for the Dolphins:

    Alain Poupart @PoupartNFL

    BREAKING: Done deal! The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiDolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiDolphins</a> land three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the L.A. Rams in a trade that can only be described from their end as a steal (and a salary dump from the other side).<a href="https://t.co/dHlpi5y4kS">https://t.co/dHlpi5y4kS</a>

    12th Man Rising @12thMan_Rising

    The Dolphins getting Jalen Ramsey from the Rams for a third-round choice and a tight end is a STEAL for Miami.

    Aaron Savage @AaronSavage76

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> giving up a 3rd rounder and TE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HunterLong?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HunterLong</a> for <a href="https://twitter.com/jalenramsey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalenramsey</a> is an absolute steal! Welcome to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Miami?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Miami</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JalenRamsey?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JalenRamsey</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLTwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLNews?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLNews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiamiDolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiamiDolphins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LockedOnPhins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LockedOnPhins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DolfansNYC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DolfansNYC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DolFansSNE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DolFansSNE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DolFansLA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DolFansLA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FinsMexico?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FinsMexico</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DolphinsTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DolphinsTwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DolfansSETN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DolfansSETN</a>… <a href="https://t.co/vOYobj60LZ">https://t.co/vOYobj60LZ</a>

    Annie Agar @AnnieAgar

    the Rams: "we're open to trading jalen what can you offer?" <br><br>the dolphins: <a href="https://t.co/W8jmFzqZAv">pic.twitter.com/W8jmFzqZAv</a>

    Adam Beck @ACBSports18

    A third round pick and Hunter Long is an absolute steal for Jalen Ramsey. This Dolphins defense is going to be stacked behind Vic Fangio. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a>

    FL Teams @FLTeams

    The Miami Dolphins are sending TE Hunter Long and a third-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for Pro-Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey.<br><br>WHAT A STEAL‼️🐬 <a href="https://t.co/RBCAI9vjaX">pic.twitter.com/RBCAI9vjaX</a>

    Joey @ManningToOBJ

    Miami picking up Jalen Ramsey is a huge addition. He may not have been as good as he's been in years past, but that trade is a steal.

    Chris Halicke @ChrisHalicke

    Now we can put the "Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers" hopes to rest. Was never going to happen.<br><br>And, holy crap, what a steal for the Dolphins. <a href="https://t.co/AcA3MMZl9E">https://t.co/AcA3MMZl9E</a>

    Sean M. Greene ll @sean_incredible

    - Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins for a bag of Doritos. What a steal for the Dolphins. He's still at worst a top 12 corner. Arguably top 10. Not bad.

    No Losing Seasons @cruzsteelski

    A 3rd rounder. For Jalen Ramsey. I'm sick. That's a steal. That's wild. <a href="https://t.co/AB0zna9wWw">https://t.co/AB0zna9wWw</a>

    Matthew John B @Matthew_Bassham

    𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> OFFICALLY trade Jalen Ramsey to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a>, per <a href="https://twitter.com/RapSheet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RapSheet</a> <br><br>All it took was a 3rd round pick and TE Hunter along.<br><br>What. A. Steal. <a href="https://t.co/ZZM5tbwpQO">pic.twitter.com/ZZM5tbwpQO</a>

    Miami is coming off a playoff appearance and has an explosive offense with receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle leading the way. If the defense is even above average in 2023, the team could make the postseason for a second straight season.

    Ramsey, who received two fully guaranteed years on his contract at an average of $20 million as well as an additional $25 million guaranteed, should help the defense do just that.

