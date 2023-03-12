Buccaneers Rumors: Sean Murphy-Bunting Has 'Intrigued' Teams as CB Option in FA

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is reportedly on the radar of multiple teams ahead of the start of free agency.

"Teams have been intrigued by the Tampa Bay corner," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

