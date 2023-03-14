Predicting 1 MLB Trade For Every Team in 2023

0 of 15

The 2023 MLB season is right around the corner, and it's never too soon to start speculation about potential trades that could go down in the year ahead.

With a thin upcoming free-agent class relative to recent years, teams could be more aggressive in pursuing controllable talent on the trade market during the season, which would in turn make for an exciting trade deadline.

Ahead, we've come up with one trade prediction for each MLB team as a preview of sorts for the season to come. Buyers were paired with sellers for each deal, so we're breaking down 15 total trades, with all 30 clubs involved in one deal.

Trade predictions were based largely on speculation, though current roster construction and potential future needs were a big part of matching a seller with a buyer in each of these deals.

Off we go!