Predicting 1 MLB Trade For Every Team in 2023

Predicting 1 MLB Trade For Every Team in 2023March 14, 2023
The 2023 MLB season is right around the corner, and it's never too soon to start speculation about potential trades that could go down in the year ahead.
With a thin upcoming free-agent class relative to recent years, teams could be more aggressive in pursuing controllable talent on the trade market during the season, which would in turn make for an exciting trade deadline.
Ahead, we've come up with one trade prediction for each MLB team as a preview of sorts for the season to come. Buyers were paired with sellers for each deal, so we're breaking down 15 total trades, with all 30 clubs involved in one deal.
Trade predictions were based largely on speculation, though current roster construction and potential future needs were a big part of matching a seller with a buyer in each of these deals.
Off we go!
Tim Anderson Traded from CWS to LAD
To LAD: SS Tim Anderson
To CWS: 2B Michael Busch, RHP Landon Knack, OF Jose Ramos, RHP Joel Ibarra
The Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a major blow when starting shortstop Gavin Lux was lost for the season to a torn ACL in the early days of spring training.
The under-the-radar move to acquire Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins suddenly becomes extremely important, as he will take over as the team's primary shortstop. However, the slick-fielding veteran hit just .236/.283/.323 for a 72 OPS+ in 507 plate appearances last season.
If the Dodgers decide they need an offensive upgrade, Tim Anderson is one potential target. The Chicago White Sox are at a crossroads following a disappointing 2022 season, and a slow start could mean a summer fire sale.
Anderson, 29, leads all of baseball with a .318 batting average since the start of 2019, and he was an All-Star for the second time last year despite injuries limiting him to 79 games. He is in the final guaranteed season of his contract, but he also has a $14 million club option for 2024, so he can be more than just a rental.
That will mean a higher asking price, so this proposed package has the Dodgers sending an MLB-ready Top 100 prospect in Michael Busch and three other quality pieces with impact potential.
Javier Báez Traded from DET to ARI
To ARI: SS Javier Báez
To DET: SS Geraldo Perdomo, OF Dominic Canzone, RHP Justin Martinez
The Detroit Tigers signed Javier Báez to a six-year, $140 million deal in hopes of taking another step toward contention following a 77-85 finish in 2021.
Instead, they took a significant step backward, losing 96 games and eventually gutting the front office. Now they appear to be in rebuilding mode once again, and that raises questions about Báez's future with the club.
The 30-year-old had a disappointing first year in Detroit but still finished as the team leader with 2.6 WAR thanks to his defense and power production. He can opt out of the final four years of his contract next offseason, and if the Tigers are not in a position to contend in the short term, that could be his preferred approach.
Before that happens, the Tigers could look to trade him, and the Arizona Diamondbacks stand out as a team on the cusp of contention in need of an upgrade at shortstop.
If the D-backs look like a potential contender when summer rolls around, they could be buyers, and flipping prospects for Báez would make sense, especially if they think they can convince him to opt in after the trade.
Geraldo Perdomo has everyday shortstop upside and could immediately replace Báez in the Detroit lineup. Dominic Canzone posted a .908 OPS with 22 home runs in the upper levels of the minors, while Justin Martinez has a high-octane 70-grade fastball.
Scott Barlow Traded from KC to TOR
To TOR: RHP Scott Barlow
To KC: RHP Hayden Juenger, IF Tanner Morris
Scott Barlow has been one of baseball's best relievers the past two seasons, posting a 2.30 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 with 40 saves and 20 holds in 140 appearances. His 5.7 WAR during that two-year span is tied with Emmanuel Clase for tops among all relievers.
With club control through the 2024 season, this year will be the time for the Kansas City Royals to maximize his value if they intend on flipping him.
The demand for quality bullpen arms tends to peak at the trade deadline, and guys with late-inning stuff who are more than just a two-month rental can often bring back a quality prospect return.
The Toronto Blue Jays had a middle-of-the-pack bullpen last year with a 3.77 ERA and 27 blown saves in 73 chances. They added Erik Swanson to a group that includes All-Star closer Jordan Romano, Yimi García, Anthony Bass and Adam Cimber, but another quality arm could go a long way.
Right-hander Hayden Juenger is the centerpiece of this deal after he logged a 3.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 88.2 innings between Double-A and Triple-A, and he could quickly join a young Kansas City rotation.
Paul Blackburn Traded from OAK to SD
SD: RHP Paul Blackburn
OAK: LHP Ryan Weathers, RHP Adam Mazur, OF Korry Howell
Paul Blackburn was the Oakland Athletics' lone All-Star representative last season, going 6-5 with a 3.62 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 97.0 innings during the first half, but injuries limited him to just three starts after the break.
That might be the only reason he's still in Oakland.
The 29-year-old is controllable through the 2025 season, but he'll need to prove last year's strong first half was not a fluke. With a solid first few months, he'll be an in-demand trade chip, and the A's are perpetually open for business.
With Joe Musgrove recovering from a fractured toe and some question marks surrounding the trio of Michael Wacha, Nick Martinez and Seth Lugo at the back of the rotation, the Padres could find themselves in the market for another rotation piece by midseason.
Ryan Weathers is a prime change-of-scenery candidate after struggling the past few seasons, Adam Mazur is a 2022 second-round pick with middle-of-the-rotation upside, and Korry Howell is a speedy outfielder with intriguing raw tools and solid on-base skills who posted a .390 on-base percentage at Double-A last year.
Corbin Burnes Traded from MIL to NYY
To NYY: RHP Corbin Burnes
To MIL: 2B Gleyber Torres, RHP Will Warren, RHP Richard Fitts, SS Roderick Arias, 3B Tyler Hardman
The Milwaukee Brewers may have irreparably fractured their relationship with ace Corbin Burnes during his recent arbitration hearing, and even before that, it seemed like a long shot that the tight-fisted organization would be able to sign him to a long-term deal.
He is controllable via arbitration through the 2024 season, which could make this year's trade deadline the ideal time to move him if the Brewers slip out of contention in the NL Central. After last year's Josh Hader trade, they might flip him even if they are contending.
The New York Yankees seemingly found their co-ace alongside Gerrit Cole when they signed Carlos Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal, but the oft-injured lefty is already sidelined with a forearm strain. If he misses extended time or another starter goes down with an injury, the Yankees could be compelled to make a major splash this summer.
Slugger Gleyber Torres comes with control through the 2024 season and would join Willy Adames to form one of the better double-play combinations in the National League.
Torres is included with Will Warren and Richard Fitts, who are arguably the two best arms in the Yankees system; Roderick Arias, who signed for $4 million during the 2022 international signing period and has a sky-high ceiling; and Tyler Hardman, who had a 22-homer, 81-RBI season while reaching Double-A last year.
Would that be enough to get a deal done?
Alex Cobb Traded from SF to TB
To TB: RHP Alex Cobb
To SF: OF Kameron Misner
The San Francisco Giants swung for the fences during the offseason and ended up settling for Mitch Haniger, Michael Conforto, Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea as their notable outside additions.
Is that enough for a team that finished 81-81 last year to be a contender?
If the answer is no, they could look to cut their losses and deal some veterans at the deadline. Alex Cobb is a prime candidate to be moved in the second season of a two-year, $20 million deal that also includes a 2024 club option.
The 35-year-old posted a 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 149.2 innings last year, and a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays would send him back to where he began his pro career as a fourth-round pick in 2006.
The Rays were dealt a blow when Tyler Glasnow suffered a strained oblique that will sideline him six to eight weeks, and if that turns out to be a nagging issue, they could be searching for some veteran rotation help before the season is over.
Outfielder Kameron Misner has intriguing raw tools with 55-grade power and 60-grade speed, and he hit .251/.384/.431 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs, 62 RBI and 32 steals in 117 games at Double-A last year.
C.J. Cron Traded from COL to MIN
To MIN: 1B C.J. Cron
To COL: LHP Brent Headrick
The Colorado Rockies signed C.J. Cron to a two-year, $14.5 million extension after he put together a stellar 2021 season, and he continued to impress during the first half last year, hitting .298/.350/.552 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI to earn his first All-Star selection.
However, he batted just .197/.263/.341 with eight home runs in 251 plate appearances after the break, which raises some obvious questions about which version of the slugger will show up in 2023.
The Minnesota Twins cut ties with Miguel Sanó and will use Jose Miranda as the team's primary third baseman this year, leaving first base as a bit of a question mark. Former top prospect Alex Kirilloff is expected to be the starter on Opening Day, but he has had a tough time staying healthy.
If first base is still not fully resolved by summer and Minnesota is contending, a reunion with Cron could be a low-cost solution to the problem. The 33-year-old had a 25-homer, 78-RBI season with the Twins in 2019.
Left-hander Brent Headrick goes the other way in this proposed deal. The 25-year-old went 10-5 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 136 strikeouts in 108.1 innings between High-A and Double-A last year, and while he doesn't have the highest ceiling, he would be a nice pickup for a rental bat.
Kyle Finnegan Traded from WAS to CLE
To CLE: RHP Kyle Finnegan
To WAS: LHP Joey Cantillo, OF Petey Halpin
Right-hander Kyle Finnegan was one of the few bright spots on the Washington Nationals' roster last season, posting a 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 with 11 saves and 14 holds in 66 appearances.
The 31-year-old is entering his fourth MLB season, which means despite his age, he is controllable via arbitration through 2025. He should be a hot commodity this summer for teams looking to add a quality bullpen arm.
That remaining control should help the Nationals bring back a good prospect return, and the Cleveland Guardians are one team that could be looking for bullpen depth to help bridge the gap to Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase in the late innings.
Left-hander Joey Cantillo goes the other way; he was one of the prospects acquired from San Diego in the Mike Clevinger trade. The 23-year-old had a 1.93 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 60.2 innings at Double-A last year and could be ready to make his MLB debut in 2023.
Toolsy outfielder Petey Halpin has a good hit tool, plus speed and a solid glove.
Chris Flexen Traded from SEA to PHI
To PHI: RHP Chris Flexen
To SEA: RHP Andrew Baker, RHP Tommy McCollum
The Seattle Mariners currently have six starting pitchers vying for five rotation spots, and it looks like Chris Flexen will be the odd man out on a staff that will include Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, Robbie Ray, George Kirby and Marco Gonzales.
Since returning from a successful stint in the KBO, Flexen has gone 22-15 with a 3.66 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 220 strikeouts in 317.1 innings over the past two seasons. His contract situation is unique given his limited MLB service time, but he will be a free agent next offseason.
That should mean a fairly reasonable acquisition cost if the Mariners decide to flip him, which is a very real possibility given the fact that prospects Taylor Dollard, Bryce Miller and Emerson Hancock could also be knocking on the door for a spot in the rotation before 2023 is over.
The Philadelphia Phillies do not have a clear-cut option to serve as the No. 5 starter with top prospect Andrew Painter dealing with a UCL issue. Left-hander Bailey Falter is the front-runner for the job, but if he scuffles early, they could look to make a move well ahead of the deadline.
Andrew Baker (46 G, 3.98 ERA, 11.9 K/9) and Tommy McCollum (23 G, 1.45 ERA, 15.1 K/9) are both strictly reliever prospects, but they could develop into quality, low-cost options out of the MLB bullpen.
Ian Happ Traded from CHC to HOU
To HOU: OF Ian Happ
To CHC: RHP Misael Tamarez, RHP Shawn Dubin, OF Logan Cerny
The Chicago Cubs surprised everyone when they opted not to trade Willson Contreras and Ian Happ at the deadline last year. Contreras has since departed in free agency, while Happ is entering his final year of arbitration control.
A long-term extension with the North Siders is still a possibility, but if nothing comes together in the weeks ahead, he could be a trade candidate this summer. The 28-year-old switch-hitter posted a 119 OPS+ with 61 extra-base hits and 4.4 WAR last season.
The Houston Astros were not shy about making additions to an already loaded lineup last summer, trading for Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez. The outfield could be an area they decide to address this year depending on the health of veteran Michael Brantley.
Even as a rental, Happ won't come cheap, and right-hander Misael Tamarez is the prize of this hypothetical blockbuster.
The 23-year-old has a 65-grade fastball, 60-grade slider and improving changeup, and he used that arsenal to tally 142 strikeouts in 121.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last year while limiting opposing hitters to a .191 average. He has a high floor as a late-inning reliever, but he also has a real chance to stick as a starter.
Right-hander Shawn Dubin is another upper-minors arm, albeit with a lower ceiling, while Logan Cerny had a 15-homer, 35-steal season at Single-A last year.
Wil Myers Traded from CIN to BAL
To BAL: 1B/OF Wil Myers
To CIN: RHP Chayce McDermott
The Cincinnati Reds have done a good job turning one-year deals into viable trade chips, including Tommy Pham in 2021 and Brandon Drury in 2022, and they are no doubt hoping to do the same with Wil Myers.
The 32-year-old posted a 108 OPS+ with 22 extra-base hits in 77 games with the San Diego Padres last season, and he could thrive playing his home games at Great American Ballpark. He hit 30 home runs in 2017, so there's power potential there.
His ability to handle the corner outfield spots and first base also gives him some versatility, and the Baltimore Orioles could be in the market for a power bat to fill the designated hitter void if none of their young guys step forward.
The return cost won't be high, even if Myers does put together a solid bounce-back season.
Right-hander Chayce McDermott was acquired from Houston last summer in the Trey Mancini deal; the 24-year-old had a 5.56 ERA with 160 strikeouts in 103.2 innings over three minor league levels in 2022.
Tyler O'Neill Traded from STL to MIA
To MIA: OF Tyler O'Neill
To STL: LHP Braxton Garrett
The St. Louis Cardinals have an outfield logjam, and things could get even more crowded if top prospect Jordan Walker continues to rake and forces his way into the starting right field job.
Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson and Juan Yepez are also in the mix for playing time in the grass, and while the Cardinals will likely play the hot hand early in the season, they could look to trade from that area of depth before the season is over.
The team was forced to trade for Jordan Montgomery and José Quintana at the deadline last year to shore up a leaky starting rotation, and with a lot riding on Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz returning from injury-plagued seasons and Adam Wainwright holding up for another year, they could be in a similar boat this summer.
Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins are still in need of offensive help, even after adding Luis Arráez and Jean Segura during the offseason.
O'Neill only has two years of club control remaining, but if he returns to the form that made him a 6.3-WAR player in 2021, his trade value would be significant.
Left-hander Braxton Garrett is currently on the outside looking in for a spot in a stacked Miami rotation, despite posting a 3.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 88 innings last year. He is controllable through 2028, so the Cardinals might need to sweeten the pot a bit, but the framework here makes sense for both sides.
Shohei Ohtani Traded from LAA to NYM
To NYM: RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani
To LAA: 3B Brett Baty, SS Ronny Mauricio, 1B/3B Mark Vientos, RHP Dominic Hamel, RHP Calvin Ziegler
Until he signs a long-term extension with the Los Angeles Angels, speculation will continue to swirl about where Shohei Ohtani might land in a trade.
He impacts the game like no one else on the planet, and because of that, acquiring him even as a rental before he reaches free agency next winter would take a massive haul of young talent.
The New York Mets have been all-in from the second Steve Cohen took the reins in the front office, and while he has a ton of money already committed to the team, a lot of that is only in the short term, with Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander potentially both off the books after 2024.
Even if they don't trade for him, the Mets should be major players for Ohtani if he hits the open market. But why not get out in front of other suitors by trading for him now and hammering out an extension before free agency arrives?
The price here is steep, with Brett Baty looking like a potential offensive star, Ronny Mauricio coming off a stellar run in winter ball, Mark Vientos providing power as an MLB-ready bat, and Dominic Hamel and Calvin Ziegler arguably the two best arms in the Mets' system.
It's a price worth paying, though, for a Mets team that is in championship-or-bust mode and does not have a clear short-term future role for any of those prospects at the MLB level.
Bryan Reynolds Traded from PIT to TEX
To TEX: OF Bryan Reynolds
To PIT: OF Leody Taveras, IF Ezequiel Duran, RHP Owen White, SS Luisangel Acuña, LHP Mitch Bratt
The Texas Rangers have spent big the past two offseasons to expedite their climb to contention, but there are still some holes on the roster, most notably in the outfield, where Adolis García is the only clear long-term piece.
Bryan Reynolds requested a trade earlier this offseason, and while there has been no movement toward a deal thus far, a split seems inevitable at some point in the future with extension talks going nowhere.
The 28-year-old would plug a hole in center field and in the middle of the lineup after hitting .262/.345/.461 for a 126 OPS+ with 27 home runs, 62 RBI and 2.9 WAR last season. He is controllable through 2025, so the asking price is going to be high.
This proposed deal sees the Rangers send back MLB-ready young players Leody Taveras and Ezequiel Duran, who both have top prospect pedigrees, along with current top pitching prospect Owen White, high-ceiling 21-year-old Luisangel Acuña and polished left-hander Mitch Bratt.
Teams tend to lose leverage when a player requests a trade, but this would still be an excellent return for a Pittsburgh Pirates squad in rebuilding mode.
John Schreiber Traded from BOS to ATL
To ATL: RHP John Schreiber
To BOS: RHP Darius Vines, SS Braden Shewmake, RHP Tanner Gordon
The Boston Red Sox had a busy offseason, but they still have a long way to go to bridge the gap in the AL East standings. A last-place finish might be more likely in 2023 than postseason contention.
If they do fall out of the race, right-hander John Schreiber could be their best trade chip.
The 29-year-old was one of the breakout relievers of 2022, posting a 2.22 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 with eight saves and 22 holds in 64 appearances. He is controllable through 2026 and has the stuff to pitch late in games, so the asking price will be high.
The Atlanta Braves will have a full season of Raisel Iglesias and offseason additions Joe Jiménez and Lucas Luetge to bolster the relief corps, but there is no such thing as too many good relievers for a team with title aspirations.
In exchange, the Red Sox bring back right-hander Darius Vines, who had a 3.77 ERA with 156 strikeouts in 140.2 innings in the upper levels of the minors, MLB-ready infielder Braden Shewmake and high-floor right-hander Tanner Gordon, who went 12-7 with a 4.64 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 120.1 innings between High-A and Double-A in 2022.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.