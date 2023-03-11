Derek Carr Calls Signing with Saints After Raiders Release 'Dream-Come-True Moment'

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr told reporters Saturday he is thrilled to be a member of the organization.

"This is really a dream-come-true moment for me," Carr said in his introductory press conference with the team, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, in February after nine seasons with the team. He agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints on Monday.

The veteran is now reunited with Saints head coach Dennis Allen, who was the Raiders' coach when the team drafted Carr in 2014. Allen was fired just four weeks into the season, but it's clear the relationship between the coach and quarterback was a factor in Carr choosing to go to New Orleans.

"How I feel about this man, hopefully me sitting here tells you what I think about him," Carr said of Allen. "He trusted me with the keys to an organization...We're just getting started, though. All that's in the past."

The past included a pair of playoff appearances (2016, 2020) in Las Vegas for a franchise that hadn't made the postseason from 2003 to 2015. It ended ugly in Vegas, however, as the Raiders benched Carr with two weeks left in the regular season and all but signaled his end with the organization.

Carr made sure to express his gratitude for his time with the Silver and Black, however, while moving forward.

"I wouldn't be me if I didn't say thank you to them. I had nine great years there. A lot of great memories," Carr said.

Carr joins a Saints team looking for its first playoff appearance in two years.