Patriots Rumors: James Robinson Agrees to 2-Year Contract After Jets, Jaguars Stints

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Free-agent running back James Robinson has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million with the New England Patriots, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Robinson went undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020 but burst onto the scene with the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks to 1,414 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns on 289 touches in 14 games during his rookie season.

However, the 24-year-old found short-lived head coach Urban Meyer's doghouse in 2021 and was benched multiple times.

Robinson was actually more efficient on the ground in 2021, rushing for 4.7 yards per carry as opposed to 4.5 the year before. He still finished with 989 total yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games but had 94 fewer touches.

Unfortunately, he suffered a torn Achilles during a Week 16 game and missed the rest of the season. He made a remarkable recovery, though, and returned in time for the Jaguars' 2022 opener.

Robinson began the 2022 campaign sharing the backfield with running back Travis Etienne, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft who was returning from a Lisfranc injury that wiped out his first year. He started well with 263 total yards and four touchdowns in three games.

However, Etienne took hold of the backfield and never looked back as Robinson fell down the depth chart. The former appeared to be a better fit for head coach Doug Pederson's system, and that left the latter out.

The Jags eventually traded Robinson to the Jets in October, giving him another shot to produce, especially after Gang Green lost Breece Hall to a midseason torn ACL.

But Robinson never got going in New York with just 29 carries for 85 yards. The Jets made him a healthy scratch down the stretch as they turned to other backs such as Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter.

After the season, the Jets non-tendered Robinson, making him a free agent.

It's unclear whether he will ever recapture the magic he found during his rookie year, but Robinson has the potential to be a productive and versatile back. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him produce again with a more confined and consistent role.

That could very well happen in New England, where he'll presumably take over the role previously assumed by running back Damien Harris, who is now a free agent.

Rhamondre Stevenson is the unquestioned RB1 after a fantastic season in which he amassed 1,461 yards, but Robinson is a solid backup as New England looks to rebound from an 8-9 campaign.