McShay: A 'Little Buzz' Anthony Richardson Interests Panthers at No. 1 After Trade

The Carolina Panthers reportedly could be targeting the fastest-rising prospect in the class after moving up from No. 9 to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft via a trade with the Chicago Bears on Friday.

According to ESPN draft expert Todd McShay, the Panthers could target any of the four projected first-round quarterbacks with the first overall pick, and there has been "a little buzz" that Carolina has interest in Florida signal-caller Anthony Richardson following his dominant performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Panthers parted with the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in this year's draft, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver D.J. Moore to jump up eight spots and select their new franchise quarterback.

During an appearance Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler added that the Panthers are considering potentially as many as three of the four likely first-round quarterbacks.

Fowler mentioned Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young primarily before noting one of the "wild-card" quarterbacks in Richardson or Kentucky's Will Levis may be on the Panthers' radar as well.

