McShay NFL Mock Draft: Young to Panthers, Richardson to Colts After Bears Trade

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft got its first major shakeup on Friday when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Carolina Panthers were trading four picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.

In an update to his most recent mock draft originally posted on March 7 after the trade, ESPN's Todd McShay still has Bryce Young going No. 1 to the Panthers.

The biggest adjustment for McShay is he has the Indianapolis Colts staying at No. 4 to select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. He previously had the Bears trading down twice with the Colts and Las Vegas Raiders, and the Raiders taking Richardson with the fourth pick.

Now, McShay has the Raiders staying at No. 7 to take Kentucky's Will Levis.

In the immediate aftermath of the trade being reported, speculation began about which quarterback the Panthers were targeting. There doesn't seem to be a clear consensus at this point, even within the organization.

Schefter said on SportsCenter there is "a belief" Panthers owner David Tepper likes Young and head coach Frank Reich prefers C.J. Stroud.

One person in the Panthers organization told Schefter they "love all these quarterbacks and we've got 48 days to make a decision on which one we'll be taking."

Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, league insiders believe the Panthers will ultimately take Stroud because he's "bigger than Young, more accurate than Richardson and more of a playmaker than Levis."

McShay noted there is "a little buzz" about Richardson going to Carolina.

The Houston Texans will now be keeping a close eye on what the Panthers intend to do, as their No. 2 overall pick also seems likely to be a quarterback.

Coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine last weekend, Richardson's athletic testing has made him arguably the most tantalizing player in this class. He's got a lot of development to do as a passer, but the physical traits give him the ceiling of a superstar.

The Raiders are the team most affected by Carolina's trade. The Texans and Colts were the only teams ahead of them before the deal with an obvious need at quarterback.

Now, the Raiders at No. 7 might be stuck with only one potential quarterback worth taking at that spot.

The Arizona Cardinals, who just signed Kyler Murray to a five-year extension in July, at No. 3 are the most obvious trade candidate for either the Raiders or Colts to move up if those teams want to ensure they still have an opportunity to select from two of the top four signal-callers in this class.