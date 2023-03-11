Report: Robert Woods, Texans Agree to 2-Year, $15.3M Contract with $10M Guaranteed

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have signed free-agent wide receiver Robert Woods to a two-year, $15.3M deal ($10 million fully guaranteed) with a max value of $17 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Tennessee Titans released Woods, who turns 31 in April, on Feb. 22. He caught 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Woods had 45 catches for 556 yards and four scores in nine games the year before but suffered a torn ACL during a Nov. 2021 practice that ended his season.

The 10-year veteran enjoyed a tremendous run with the Rams (2017-2021), posting a 17-game average of 92 receptions, 1,156 yards and six touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He began his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2013 before signing a five-year, $34 million contract with L.A. as a free agent in 2017.

It didn't work out for Woods in Tennessee, but it was his first season coming off a torn ACL. A full and healthy offseason plus a change of scenery could do wonders for a player who clearly had a lot left in the tank just one year ago.

In Houston, Woods will assuredly be a part of a revamped passing attack led by a to-be-determined rookie quarterback. Houston holds the No. 2 pick in the draft and likely will use the selection on the position because of its need for a long-term solution at the position.

For now, Houston is building up the offense around that future Texans quarterback, and adding a steady veteran presence in Woods is a good start.