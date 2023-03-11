Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Enters 60-Meter Race at USA Track & Field Masters Event

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will compete in the 25-29 age division of the 60-meter race at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday in Louisville, per OlympicTalk, which confirmed the news with a USATF official.

Hill hasn't confirmed the news himself but shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing him sprinting on a track.

"Poetry in motion ✌🏿, felt good to put the spikes back on !!!" Hill wrote.

Hill was one of the United States' top high school sprinters. At the age of 18 in 2022, he ran the 200 meters in 20.14 seconds (sixth in the U.S.), per OlympicTalk. He even qualified for the 2012 Olympic Trials but instead ran in the junior nationals and world junior championships.

The 29-year-old's blazing speed has led to him becoming of the NFL's top receivers over the past decade. The four-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler just snagged an AFC-high 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.