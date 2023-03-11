NFL Rumors: C.J. Stroud Believed to Be Panthers' Top Choice at No. 1 Over Bryce Young

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After acquiring the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears, the Carolina Panthers could have their sights set on former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

League insiders believe that Stroud is the signal-caller that the Panthers traded up to get, according Joseph Person of The Athletic.

Carolina gave up the Nos. 9 and 61 picks in this year's draft as well as a first-rounder in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore in its deal with Chicago.

Stroud—along with Alabama's Bryce Young, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis—are considered the top quarterbacks in this year's class. But the last few months may have tipped things a bit in Stroud's favor.

First, the former Ohio State Buckeye took the country by notice with another excellent collegiate season that culminated in a dominant College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia.

Despite not reaching the national championship, Stroud lit up the one of the nation's best defenses by completing 23-of-34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions in the 42-41 loss.

He then excelled at the NFL combine last week in Indianapolis, showing off his immense arm talent and wowing scouts in the process.

Stroud interviewed with several teams at the combine, including the Panthers. In his most recent mock draft, before the trade, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah had Stroud going No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts.

The organization will now look to end the quarterback carousel over the last few years that included Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, all of whom struggled to take the team to the next level.