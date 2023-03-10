2023 NFL Draft Order: Updated 1st Round After Panthers' Trade For Bears' No. 1 Pick

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears have agreed upon a blockbuster trade that notably sends the No. 1 overall pick and wide receiver DJ Moore from the Windy City to Charlotte, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Here's how the first round looks following the move (via NFL.com).

First-Round Order

1) Chicago Bears

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Carolina Panthers

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

13) New York Jets

14) New England Patriots

15) Green Bay Packers

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

The Bears have made it clear that they are building around quarterback Justin Fields, who enters his third season after throwing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushed for 1,143 more yards and eight scores.

That put them in position to trade the No. 1 overall pick to a quarterback-needy team for a haul. Bears general manager Ryan Poles did just that as Chicago continues its rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Panthers' move gives Carolina its first choice at quarterback. The team is looking for a long-term solution at the position after shuffling through numerous signal-callers since the end of the Cam Newton era.

The Panthers are under new leadership with former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich assuming the sideline reins. Moving to first overall gives Carolina a chance for Reich to get his top choice and work with him from Day 1.

The top four quarterback prospects (in some order) appear to be Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson.

At this juncture, all four could easily be gone by the top seven. The Houston Texans (No. 2), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) all could use long-term solutions at the position.

It's conceivable the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 could trade down for picks, meaning all four signal-callers may be gone before the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5.

Ultimately, the Panthers-Bears trade just made the first round of the NFL draft a lot more fascinating as the race for potential franchise quarterbacks continues.