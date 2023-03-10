Aaron Rodgers Was Only Cleared to Speak with Jets About Trade, Packers President Says

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy divulged Friday that the New York Jets were the only team given permission to speak with quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of a potential trade.

Murphy gave the update to Nick Tabbert of WQOW News 18 (h/t NFL reporter Ari Meirov) and noted that the Packers will honor a trade request if Rodgers makes one.

Also, Murphy said all involved are hopeful the situation will be resolved by the start of free agency next week.

While Rodgers has yet to officially request a trade, Murphy seemed to indicate Friday that trading Rodgers would be the Packers' preference.

When asked if there is a scenario in which Rodgers could return as Green Bay's starter in 2023, Murphy told Tabbert (h/t Dave Schroeder of WBAY-TV): "Yeah, I mean unless, if things don't work out the way we want them, yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player."

Murphy also told Adriana Torres of WBAY the following when asked about Rodgers' current situation being similar to Brett Favre's in 2008: "Very few players play for only one team. Brett had a great career here. Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Rodgers has spent his entire 18-year NFL career with the Packers, earning 10 Pro Bowl nods, four first-team All-Pro selections, one Super Bowl win and four NFL MVP Awards.

He was named MVP in both 2020 and 2021 after bouncing back from a somewhat subpar 2019 season, but his numbers dropped off again in 2022.

Rodgers completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, which were his fewest ever in a full season as a starter. He also threw 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, the latter of which were his most since 2008.

Additionally, the Packers went just 8-9 last season and shockingly missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Perhaps the biggest factor working in favor of the Packers trading the 39-year-old Rodgers is wanting to get a look at Jordan Love in the starting role.

Green Bay took Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but he has played sparingly in his career thus far, making just one regular-season start.

Love's initial rookie contract expires at the end of the 2023 season unless the Packers exercise the fifth-year option in his deal, meaning they would likely prefer to see what they have in Love before deciding whether to re-sign him or let him leave in free agency.

Meanwhile, the Jets are desperate for an answer at quarterback, as they have not reached the playoffs since 2010.

The Jets used the No. 2 overall pick on quarterback Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL draft, but he has struggled mightily in each of his first two seasons and is beginning to look like a potential bust.

New York went 7-10 last season and likely could have been a playoff team with better quarterback play, so the team's interest in Rodgers makes sense, as the Jets already have a great deal of talent in place at most other positions.