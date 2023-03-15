Eagles Rumors: Darius Slay to Be Released After 3 Seasons, Appearing in Super Bowl 57

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles released Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Slay hinted at his release in a post on his Twitter account:

ESPN's Dianna Russini (h/t ESPN's Tim McManus) reported March 8 that the Eagles had granted the 32-year-old's agent permission to seek a trade but hoped they would be able to keep him for the 2023 season.

Slay reportedly didn't ask for a trade, but he was seeking a contract extension since the 2023 campaign marked the final year of his deal.

Philly originally acquired the Mississippi State product in a trade with the Detroit Lions in 2020 for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft. At the time of the trade, it signed him to a three-year, $50.05 million contract extension as well.

The move paid dividends for the Eagles, as Slay played in 48 out of a possible 50 games over the next three seasons and was named a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022.

That gave him five Pro Bowl nods in his career, along with the first-team All-Pro selection he earned with the Lions in 2017 when he led the NFL with eight interceptions.

After posting just one interception in his first season with the Eagles in 2020, Slay's production increased significantly the next two years, which played a role in Philadelphia reaching the playoffs in 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, he recorded 52 tackles, nine passes defended and three picks, plus he returned one interception for a touchdown and two fumbles for touchdowns.

Last season, Slay had 55 tackles, 14 passes defended and three interceptions for an Eagles team that went 14-3, won the NFC East and represented the NFC in the Super Bowl.

With Slay now out of the picture, the Eagles will need to address the cornerback position in free agency or the draft, despite reportedly bringing back James Bradberry on a three-year contract, per Schefter.