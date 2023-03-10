NFL Rumors: Jameis Winston Offered New Contract by Saints After Derek Carr's Deal

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly offered quarterback Jameis Winston the opportunity to stay with the team as a backup with a restructured contract.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Winston has until Wednesday to accept the offer, or else he will be released ahead of the start of the new league year.

Winston's chances of regaining the starting job in New Orleans were dashed this week when the Saints signed free-agent quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract.

