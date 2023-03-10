Lamar Jackson Rumors: Teams Don't Think Ravens QB Will Receive Contract Offer Sheet

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Multiple NFL teams reportedly believe it is "possible" no team will sign quarterback Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet after the Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him last week.

Appearing Friday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said there are multiple factors that could prevent teams from making a run at Jackson, including the idea that they would be doing all the work in negotiations only for the Ravens to match the offer and retain him.

It was also noted that any offer sheet would likely include $200 million or more in guaranteed money, plus any team that signs Jackson would have to send two first-round picks to the Ravens if they decline to match.

