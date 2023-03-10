Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Speak at Conference About Psychedelics

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

When it comes to NFL quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers is one of a kind.

The Green Bay Packers signal-caller—though who really knows what his future holds—will reportedly speak at the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies' "Psychedelic Science 2023" event in June, per TMZ Sports, a conference that has been dubbed the "largest psychedelic gathering in history."

Eat your heart out, Woodstock.

Rodgers hasn't been shy about his use of psychedelics such as Ayahuasca and mushrooms in the past, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he would speak at such a conference. Still, it's a huge contrast to the clean-cut images quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson, among others, have portrayed throughout their careers.

But this is Rodgers. He just marches to the beat of his own drum circle.