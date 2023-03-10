Sauce Gardner Teases 'Package Deals' for Jets If Aaron Rodgers Trade Happens

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers might not be the only player coming to the New York Jets if the offseason unfolds a certain way.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner was on his Twitch stream with wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall and said "it's package deals all over" if Rodgers arrives, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "I can't tell y'all who, but just know."

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported there is "optimism in the Jets' organization that they are on the brink of landing" Rodgers following an in-person meeting.

Gardner turned heads this past season when he celebrated a win over the Green Bay Packers by wearing a cheesehead around Lambeau Field, but he told Rodgers he would burn it if the quarterback came to New York:

It's not a surprise the cornerback wants the future Hall of Famer to come to the Jets.

After all, the defense was fourth in the league in yards allowed and points allowed per game last season. Throw in playmakers like Wilson and Hall on the offensive side, and the team figured to compete for a playoff spot.

Instead, the Jets went 7-10 and finished in last place in the AFC East in large part because the quarterback play of Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White held them back from joining the league's elite teams in contention.

Rodgers would be quite the upgrade as someone with a resume that includes a Super Bowl title, four MVPs and 10 Pro Bowl selections. He struggled last season by his own elevated standards but still threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 picks.

While the Buffalo Bills figure to be a Super Bowl contender in the AFC East next season, the Jets could still leapfrog the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins with Rodgers under center and all the young talent everywhere else on the roster.

There may even be more talent in place if Rodgers is a package deal with other players.