NFL Draft 2023: Full List of Compensatory Picks Released

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

A number of NFL teams have some additional draft picks as of Thursday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport relayed the full list of compensatory picks for the 2023 draft:

The Arizona Cardinals have the earliest compensatory pick of the draft with the No. 96 overall selection. They are followed by the Washington Commanders at No. 97 overall and the Cleveland Browns at No. 98 overall.

As Charlotte Edmonds of NBC Sports noted, the NFL rewards teams with compensatory draft picks based on a formula that includes the loss of free agents and whether they hire a candidate who is a minority as the head coach or general manager.

While the exact formula is unknown, it does include factors such as average salary, awards and playing time for lost free agents.

The San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Commanders all received multiple picks.

San Francisco led the way with a head-turning seven, three of which came in the third round.

Those are picks with plenty of value that the 49ers can use to take potential impact players or perhaps use in trades to move up in the draft. Their division rivals the Rams came in second place with four compensatory picks.

The NFL draft starts on April 27, although the first compensatory pick won't be used until Friday when the second and third rounds happen.