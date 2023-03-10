Adam Thielen Released from Vikings Contract Ahead of 2023 NFL Free Agency

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Adam Thielen's time with the Minnesota Vikings has reached its conclusion after nine seasons, as he was released from his contract on Friday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the Vikings were planning to release Thielen on Friday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that Minnesota decided to release the veteran wideout rather than asking him to take a pay cut.

This move comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday there was "a real possibility" the Vikings would move on from the 32-year-old and allow him to hit the open market.

What's more, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted on March 5 that the receiver's "$20 million cap hit must be reworked, and it wouldn't surprise if talks resulted in a fresh start."

Minnesota potentially making a move in the wide receiver market this offseason also risks giving Thielen a smaller role alongside Justin Jefferson, which would make that cap hit even more prohibitive.

Thielen's release means he will likely join an NFL team other than Minnesota for the first time in his career.

It took some time for the undrafted playmaker out of Minnesota State to find his footing in the NFL, but he was a back-to-back Pro Bowler in 2017 (91 catches for 1,276 yards and four touchdowns) and 2018 (113 catches for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns) as one of the most consistent WRs in the league for that stretch.

He built on that with 14 touchdown catches in 2020 and 10 touchdown catches in 2021, and he was still solid last season with 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns.

Thielen may be somewhat past his prime, but he is still someone who could take advantage of the spacing created by playing alongside another talented pass-catcher like he did with Jefferson in Minnesota.

He will surely generate plenty of interest on the open market.