Matthew Stafford Backed as 'One of Our Pillars' by Rams GM amid Trade Rumors

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead doesn't sound like someone who will trade quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason.

"We're going to definitely rely on Matthew. He's definitely one of our pillars," he said, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "He's definitely someone we're going to rely on … as we remodel this."

The comments came after Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported the Rams are one of the teams that could be in "purge mode" this offseason.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi also said on the Pat McAfee Show that the quarterback "is fully available."

Stafford played just nine contests during the 2022 campaign, playing his last game in Week 11 because of a concussion and neck injury. One source told Matthew Berry of NBC Sports at the NFL Scouting Combine that "retirement is still not out of the question" after he "could barely throw last year."

It seems like the Georgia product will still be around Los Angeles in 2023, although the same might not be said about other veterans. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Allen Robinson II have both been in trade speculation, and the team already agreed to part ways with linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Stafford spent his first 12 years with the Detroit Lions before the Rams traded for him ahead of the 2021 campaign.

All he did was win a Super Bowl in his first season, cementing himself as a franchise legend no matter what happens the rest of his career. The next year wasn't great, as he completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in those nine games as the team fell to 5-12.



Stafford is 35 years old and an injury risk, but Snead still sees him as a franchise pillar.

If he can remain healthy, he might prove that again in 2023.