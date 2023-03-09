Bills' Von Miller Says Says He Wants to Become NFL GM After Attending Combine

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Von Miller has NFL dreams beyond just his playing career.

The Buffalo Bills edge-rusher appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and said he wants to be an NFL general manager in the future:

"It was one hell of an experience at the combine, being around [Bills general manager Brandon Beane], being around all these guys," Miller said (2:25 mark). "It was super dope and it just pushed my dream even further. Like this is something that I really want to do and I'll exhaust all options to be able to do that."

Miller, 33, appears to have some good football left in the tank after posting eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss in 11 games last season. It was his eighth straight season with at least eight sacks (not counting the 2020 season, which he missed to injury).

But now it sounds as though the veteran pass-rusher has a plan for after his playing career too.