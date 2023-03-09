Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: Vikings Have Received Offer for RB Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Another team is reportedly interested enough in Dalvin Cook that it made a trade offer for the running back.

According to Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News, the Vikings have received a trade offer for the star playmaker. Wolfson said he didn't know the specifics of the offer or which team it was, but he said there is one on the table.

This comes after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Vikings could be looking to restructure the contracts for multiple veterans to create more financial flexibility, including safety Harrison Smith ($19.1 million) and linebacker Eric Kendricks ($11.4 million).

Fowler also listed wide receiver Adam Thielen as someone who could see his contract reworked, while ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thielen and the team could part ways.

Where that leaves Cook remains to be seen, but he is under contract through 2025 with a potential out this year. He is scheduled to make $10.4 million in base salary in 2023, $11.9 million in 2024 and $12.9 million in 2025.

Trading him could get the Vikings out from underneath his deal and perhaps even net them some draft capital or more financial flexibility depending on the return package. That could make any potential trade more appealing, but they will also have to weigh what it would mean to lose one of their best players.

Cook was a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons, including in 2022 when he posted 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and 295 yards and two scores through the air.

Cook is 27 years old, and it is fair to worry about running backs aging and losing some of their explosiveness, especially in today's game that devalues the position. But he showed few signs of slowing in his most recent season and remains a force in the offense.

Ultimately, the NFC North could look quite different next season if Cook and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are elsewhere.