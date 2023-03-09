Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Bryce Young Up to No. 1, Bijan Robinson 3rd

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his latest prospect rankings ahead of the 2023 draft, and two standout prospects have risen on his big board.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has risen to No. 1 on Jeremiah's list of top prospects, which is up from when he was ranked No. 3 on the last version of the rankings prior to the NFL Scouting Combine.

"His lack of height isn't a major issue, but his narrow frame raises concerns about his durability at the next level," Jeremiah wrote. "If Young can maintain his health, he should quickly emerge as a quality starting quarterback in the NFL."

Texas running back Bijan Robinson also rose to No. 3 in Jeremiah's latest list of the top prospects, up from when he was ranked No. 4 on the last version of the rankings.

"He does need to improve his recognition and technique in pass pro, though; he is late to step up and his anchor gets challenged too often," Jeremiah wrote. "Overall, Robinson has all of the tools to quickly emerge as a top-tier RB in the NFL."

Young "remains poised" to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft "in the eyes of many top executives and talent evaluators," per Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post.

The Crimson Tide standout is also widely believed to be the best quarterback in this year's class, topping Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud.

While there have been concerns about Young's health following a shoulder injury suffered last season, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said during a recent appearance on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast (h/t al.com's Mike Rodak):

"The only one that he had a problem with was self-inflicted, because when he was throwing the ball away at the last minute, he's diving on the ground -- he's already sacked, he should just go down -- and now he pulls his shoulder up. But I don't think it's an issue. I think you have to look at each individual player. This guy plays quarterback like a point guard in basketball. He's got eyes all over. He knows where everybody is. He can extend plays. He creates throwing lanes for himself, which is important for a guy his size. He can make all the throws. He's smart.

"So he has a lot of the attributes from a psychological disposition standpoint that are necessary to excel at this position."

Young completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games last season. The shoulder ailment undoubtedly hindered his performance.

However, he won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 after completing 66.9 percent of his passes for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 15 games. He was healthy throughout 2021.

Robinson, meanwhile, is regarded as the best running back in this year's draft class. He's expected to be a first-round pick, which has become unusual for running backs over the last several years.

The Texas standout had an incredible 2022 season with the Longhorns, rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games, in addition to catching 19 passes for 314 yards and two scores.

Robinson could quickly become one of the top running backs in the NFL, and it's going to be interesting to see where he ends up.