Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Jets Optimistic, Feel They're 'Poised' to Land Packers QB

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

After sending virtually every key member of their organization to California to meet with Aaron Rodgers earlier this week, the New York Jets are feeling good about their chances to acquire the four-time NFL MVP in a trade.

On Thursday's episode of Get Up, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported there is "optimism" within the Jets that a deal can be worked out to bring in Rodgers:

"It actually started before that trip to the west coast to meet Aaron Rodgers in person. This was all driven by owner Woody Johnson. He wanted to get in front of the quarterback, get to know him a little bit, and talk about what it could be, what it could look like and what they could achieve with Aaron Rodgers under center in New York with this Jets roster. So they went in there thinking they could get him, and they came home believing they are poised to get him, and they feel like they can get this done."

Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets' contingent that flew on a private jet to California included team owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Rodgers still hasn't confirmed he's going to return next season, let alone decided if he wants to remain with the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Network's Rich Eisen said the buzz among people in the league coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine was the Packers "sure hope" Rodgers doesn't want to come back (starts at 5:00 mark).

The Jets have been talked about as a landing spot for Rodgers since the end of the season. They might have been a playoff team if they had competent quarterback play in 2022. Their defense allowed the fourth-fewest points in the NFL; Garrett Wilson and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner won Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Another quarterback the Jets had an interest in was Derek Carr. Russini (h/t Joseph Salvador of SI.com) reported last month that New York officials pitched Carr on potentially becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he signed with the team.

Carr apparently wasn't swayed by that pitch because he agreed to a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Rodgers is potentially the best quarterback who could still be available for the Jets to acquire. Douglas would have work to do in clearing cap space to fit the 39-year-old into their budget for 2023.

The Jets currently have $3.1 million in cap space, per Spotrac.

Rodgers has a $31.6 million cap hit next season. He is coming off a down year in 2022 with 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but that was still significantly better than what the Jets got from their quarterbacks.

Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White combined to throw for 3,931 yards, 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 starts.

The Jets finished the season with a 7-10 record and haven't made the playoffs since 2010.