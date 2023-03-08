Chosen Anderson Released by Cardinals Ahead of Free Agency; Saves $12M in Cap Space

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday they have released wide receiver Chosen Anderson.

Per Darren Urban of the team site, Arizona will save $12 million in 2023 salary-cap space.

The Cardinals acquired Anderson from the Carolina Panthers in October for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round selection. He played in 10 games with Arizona but only amassed seven catches for 76 yards.

Anderson played collegiately at Temple before the New York Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

He played four years in New York before inking a two-year, $20 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. After amassing 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three scores in 2020, he signed a two-year contract extension with Carolina through 2023.

Anderson had a 53/519/5 stat line in 2021 before adding 13 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown in six games with the Panthers in 2022.

The wide receiver, who was formerly known as Robbie Anderson, announced his name change on Instagram last month. The 29-year-old also announced a week later that he was furthering his education at the University of Miami.