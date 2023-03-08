Schefter: Eagles' Javon Hargrave, C.J. Gardner-Johnson Likely to Leave in Free Agency

AP Photo/Matt York

ESPN's Adam Schefter believes that the Philadelphia Eagles will lose defensive tackle Javon Hargave and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency, which officially begins next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Schefter made the remarks on 97.5 The Fanatic's John Kincade Show (h/t Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia).

"Yeah, I think he'll be gone, yeah, I think he'll be gone," Schefter said when show host John Kincade asked if he believed Hargave would leave the Eagles. "I don't think they'll be able to afford to re-sign him."

Schefter projected that Hargave will receive $20 million per year. He also predicted Gardner-Johnson will receive $13 million per year and is likely to leave the Eagles as well.

The Eagles have a lot of players up for free agency, including defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, defensive end Brandon Graham, safety Marcus Epps, linebacker T.J. Edwards and cornerback James Bradberry.

Schefter noted that the Eagles' need to sign quarterback Jalen Hurts to a long-term contract extension necessitates a roster reconstruction that merits the need to save money.

Hurts is entering the final year of his rookie deal after leading the Eagles to an NFC title while earning NFL MVP finalist honors.

"...They're in a situation where this team is going to have to be constructed differently," Schefter said.

"They had Jalen Hurts on a rookie contract. That deal is going to get done, I believe... You can't afford the same number of players you did when he was on his rookie deal."

Ultimately, the defense is bound to take a hit, but the Eagles are set to gain compensatory draft picks depending how many players they lose in free agency. They also have draft capital this year, including a pair of first-rounders, to reload on that side of the ball.

Most importantly, they have one of the game's most electric talents in Hurts alongside a fantastic offensive line and a dynamic pass-catching corps led by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles aren't likely to suffer a Super Bowl hangover like other teams, although they'll have to reconstruct their defense to stay atop the NFC perch.