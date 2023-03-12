NFL Free Agency 2023: 1 Player Each Team Shouldn't Re-Sign

0 of 8

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The main focus of the NFL offseason is which players a team may acquire. Everything from free agency and trades to the draft can bring new contributors to the roster.

For every addition, however, there must be a subtraction.

At every franchise around the league, it's time for a notable breakup. This might be because, for example, Brock Purdy is a competent, far less expensive quarterback than Jimmy Garoppolo. It might also be the product of a big-money player not living up to expectations.

While each choice is subjective, the decisions are based on a player's expected role and contract in comparison to the needs and financial outlook of the current team.