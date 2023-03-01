Keenan Allen Trade, Release Downplayed by Chargers GM: 'No Thought' of Parting Ways

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Keenan Allen has been a member of the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers his entire NFL career, and general manager Tom Telesco doesn't plan on changing that in 2023.

"There's no thought of that," Telesco said during an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football while discussing the idea of trading or releasing the wide receiver.

It should be noted the general manager saying anything else would decrease Allen's trade value. If other teams know the Chargers will eventually release him if they can't complete a trade, they will be less likely to give up draft capital to land him since they could wait until he is a free agent to sign him.

While the 30-year-old has been a consistent performer throughout his career, Los Angeles is facing some financial decisions this offseason.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic noted the team enters the offseason $20.4 million over the salary cap, which is a number that will only increase with draft picks. That makes Allen, who is under contract through 2024, a candidate to be moved.

Popper explained the Chargers would save $14.8 million in cap space with a pre-June 1 designation cut, $17.5 million in cap space with a post-June 1 designation cut, $16.3 million in cap space with a pre-June 1 trade and up to $19 million in cap space with a post-June 1 trade.

Given some of his durability concerns after he missed time in 2022 with a hamstring injury and the reality he will be 31 years old next season and perhaps on the back end of his prime, the wide receiver's time in Los Angeles may be ending despite Telesco's comments.

If it does, Allen will be remembered as one of the best Chargers in recent memory.

The team selected him with a third-round pick in the 2013 draft, and he has five Pro Bowl appearances, the 2017 Comeback Player of the Year and five seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Allen finished the 2022 season with 66 catches for 752 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games as he dealt with his hamstring issue, but he still helped lead Los Angeles to the playoffs.

He just might be battling for a playoff spot somewhere else in 2023.