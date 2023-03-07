Top Remaining RBs in NFL FA After Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard Tags

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Teams hoping to add talented running backs via free agency this offseason received some unfortunate news during the window to place the franchise tag on players.

That is because arguably the top three potential free agents at the position all received the tag in Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants (per Jordan Schultz of The Score), Josh Jacobs from the Las Vegas Raiders (per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network) and Tony Pollard from the Dallas Cowboys (per ESPN's Adam Schefter).

Jacobs, Barkley and Pollard not being available once free agency starts means there is less high-end talent to choose from, but teams will still have some notable options.

With that in mind, here is a look at the top remaining running backs and their 2022 teams ahead of free agency:

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions

D'Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Latavius Murray, Denver Broncos

Miles Sanders' name immediately jumps out considering he helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl during a career season in 2022.

He tallied 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground to go with 20 catches for 78 yards. He wasn't much of a threat through the air in 2022, but it wasn't long ago he posted 50 catches for 509 yards as a rookie in 2019.

The Penn State product made his first career Pro Bowl last season and is just 25 years old. While the running back position has been devalued some in today's game that relies so much on the passing attack, he is someone with Super Bowl experience who could be in the middle of his prime and a valuable weapon for a contender.

Spotrac listed his estimated market value at $7.2 million per year.

Elsewhere, Jamaal Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns while surpassing 1,000 yards on the ground (1,066) for the first time in his career on the Detroit Lions in 2022. Fellow NFC North running back David Montgomery is another high-profile name who ran for more than 800 yards in each of his first four seasons in the league.

Barkley, Pollard and Jacobs may be off the board, but some of the running backs still available are sure to generate some interest in free agency.