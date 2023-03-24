Nets' Ben Simmons Out Indefinitely; Back Injury Diagnosed as Nerve Impingement

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets announced Friday that point guard Ben Simmons suffered a nerve impingement in his back and will remain out of the lineup while the team determines the best long-term course of treatment.

Simmons has been in and out of the lineup this season because of injuries. He has not taken the court since Feb. 15.

The 26-year-old has struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons. While holding out from the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season because of a back injury and mental health concerns, he was eventually traded to the Nets but wasn't able to suit up for the franchise.

Through 42 games this season, Simmons is averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor. He has started 33 of those games but is averaging 26.3 minutes per night, which is down from the 30-plus minutes per game he averaged in Philadelphia. Simmons only played 19.1 minutes per game in his last five matchups this year.

Without Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie has taken control of the offense at the point. Mikal Bridges has also emerged as the team's top offensive option.

The Nets sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 39-34 record.