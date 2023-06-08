NFL Rumors: Frank Clark Agrees to Broncos Contract After 4 Years with Chiefs

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Free-agent defensive end Frank Clark is reportedly signing with the Denver Broncos, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Clark agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $7.5 million.

Clark has played in the NFL for eight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. He won two Super Bowls (2019, 2022) and made three Pro Bowls (2019-2021) during his time with Kansas City, which inked him to a five-year, $104 million contract in 2019.

The 29-year-old amassed 39 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and five sacks in 15 starts last season. He starred in the AFC playoffs with 2.5 sacks, six tackles and four quarterback hits in wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

With one year left on his contract entering this offseason, Clark and the Chiefs were unable to come to an agreement on a reworked deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on March 6 that a release was expected:

Sure enough, Clark was released shortly thereafter, ending a successful tenure in Kansas City.

The Michigan product was set to carry a $28,675,000 cap number for the team, per Over the Cap. The Chiefs could save $21 million ($7,675,000 in dead money) for 2023 by releasing him.

Now Clark has moved onto his third team, which will get a productive defensive end with a penchant for bringing his best in the playoffs (40 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 17 games).

Denver has built a solid stable of edge-rushers, with Clark joining Randy Gregory, Baron Browning and rookie Drew Sanders. The veteran signing should highlight that group and provide consistent pressure off the edge.

In a division that features Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, the ability to get after the quarterback is vital.