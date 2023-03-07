Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors: Falcons Won't Pursue Ravens QB After Non-Exclusive Tag

G Fiume/Getty Images

The saga between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens might be taking quite the twist, but don't expect the Atlanta Falcons to swoop in.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Atlanta will not pursue Jackson after the Ravens used the $32.41 million non-exclusive tag on the quarterback. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted, any team that signs Jackson would have to give up two first-round picks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network talked about the possibility of the Falcons being involved on Monday.

"I've checked Atlanta. I would never rule out anything ever," Rapoport said on Monday's The Pat McAfee Show. "I just don't get the sense anything is imminent there."

However, Heavy's Matt Lombardo reported Tuesday that the two teams had been discussing a deal.

"The Lamar Jackson conversation between the Ravens and Falcons progressed tremendously in Indianapolis," a league source told Lombardo.

After Russini's report, though, it does not appear the Falcons are a potential landing spot.

One thing is certain—whether or not a trade is in the works, the Ravens aren't going to lose Jackson for nothing.

"It's not like we didn't know we might be in this position," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday regarding Jackson's situation. "Last year at this time, we talked about it, so we've had a full year to really discuss all the different plans. We'll make the right decision."

With the non-exclusive tag being used, teams can now negotiate a contract with Jackson, come to an agreement and if the Ravens don't match it, that team will have to send them two first-round picks. If the Ravens do match, however, Jackson will remain in Baltimore on that deal.

He would certainly transform any team's offense immediately. While he only played 12 games in 2022, he still threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 62.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 764 yards and three scores, remaining one of the most dynamic dual threats in football.