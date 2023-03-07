Seahawks Could Still Draft QB After Geno Smith's $105M Contract, Pete Carroll Says

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Tuesday that the team is still open to picking a quarterback with the No. 5 selection in the 2023 NFL draft even after re-signing veteran Geno Smith to a multiyear contract.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times relayed remarks.

Smith, who will turn 33 in October, just won Comeback Player of the Year honors after completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns (11 interceptions) and 4,282 yards.

The Seahawks, who entered last season with low expectations, made the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

Smith and the Seahawks agreed Monday on a three-year, $105 million contract.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.