    Seahawks Could Still Draft QB After Geno Smith's $105M Contract, Pete Carroll Says

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 7, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Tuesday that the team is still open to picking a quarterback with the No. 5 selection in the 2023 NFL draft even after re-signing veteran Geno Smith to a multiyear contract.

    Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times relayed remarks.

    Bob Condotta @bcondotta

    Asked if Seahawks could still take a QB despite signing Smith, Carroll says "that opportunity is absolutely there'' and notes again that drafting at 5 a lot different than drafting lower down.

    Smith, who will turn 33 in October, just won Comeback Player of the Year honors after completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns (11 interceptions) and 4,282 yards.

    The Seahawks, who entered last season with low expectations, made the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

    Smith and the Seahawks agreed Monday on a three-year, $105 million contract.

