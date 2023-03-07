NFL Black Friday Game to Livestream Free on Amazon Prime on 2023 Schedule

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Amazon announced it is providing free access to the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, which will stream on Prime Video on Friday, November 24, with an expected 3 p.m. ET kickoff.

Per NFL.com, the teams will be announced when the schedule is released.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last October (when the Black Friday game was announced) that the league hadn't committed to the game past 2023 but that the NFL does not typically "do things for one year."

Amazon got the rights to the Thursday Night Football package for Prime Video beginning with the 2022 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.