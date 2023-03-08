How Teams with Multiple 1st-Round Picks Can Ace 2023 NFL Draft

1 of 4

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Pick Nos.: 2 and 12

Draft QB Bryce Young

Fallback: QB C.J. Stroud

If not for the knock on Young's size, I think there'd be no doubt he's the most promising quarterback in this class. And great quarterbacks with tremendous football minds and leadership skills such as Young have defied size-based concerns consistently in this era. If the Chicago Bears stick with Justin Fields and don't trade the No. 1 pick, the Texans have to choose Young in the second spot. If he's gone, Stroud is the complete package as a pocket passer with less risk than Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

Draft WR Quentin Johnston

Fallback: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

There's no doubt it's time for Houston to add its next franchise quarterback, and with its second pick, it ought to secure support for that signal-caller. Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks don't move the needle enough, and the offense needs more skill to maximize the next quarterback's chances of becoming a star. Johnson has all the tools to become a perennial Pro Bowler. The team would immediately have one of the best young QB-WR duos in the NFL, but if he is off the board, I'm not sure there's another receiver worthy of the 12th selection. A trade down for Jordan Addison or Jaxon Smith-Njigba would make sense, but Johnson would be a good potential long-term pillar to protect Young or Stroud.

Another option: Trade down from No. 2

The Texans are at least a year or two from being competitive, so if they can gain an extra first-round pick this or next year by dropping a few spots while still landing a quarterback such as Levis or Richardson, it would be worth it. Those two aren't guaranteed to become franchise signal-callers, but nobody is. The draft is a crapshoot—collect as many dice-throws as you can.