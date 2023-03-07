Report: NFL Coaches 'Intrigued' by Anthony Richardson, Think QB Is 'Extremely Raw'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After a star-making NFL combine performance, the Anthony Richardson hype is real.

That said, coaches around the NFL are still wary of the Florida product.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic spoke to several coaches coming out of the combine, writing they are "intrigued by his potential but think he's extremely raw."

Richardson solidified himself as a first-round prospect in Indianapolis, leading all quarterbacks with a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash and setting a QB record with a 40.5-inch vertical. His athleticism score coming out the combine was a jaw-dropping 99, and he flashed massive arm strength during on-field drills.

"I knew that was what Anthony was gonna look like throwing the ball," one quarterbacks coach told Feldman. "And the reason why I'm so high on him is you can see him throw with touch on film; you can see him take a good drop and be accurate, throwing the right type of ball. He just needs to play quarterback more."

Richardson also measured in at 6'4" and 244 pounds, matching his athleticism with more than enough size to impress scouts. The QB coach continued:

"When he weighed in, and they called out '244,' a bunch of people were like, 'Holy crap!' It's just he looked like he weighed 220, the way he was built and carrying it. But he's just so BIG. His bone structure; thick wrists; a big head. He's just a big dude. And he throws it as good as any one. On those 10-yard outs, you don't see him loading up the back leg and really driving off like some guys do, he's so under control."

The quarterback coach went on to say he sees a mix of Cam Newton, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Daunte Culpepper in Richardson's physical frame.

A player of Richardson's physical prowess would be a no-doubt No. 1 overall pick if he had the college production to match. He very much does not. He spent just one year as Florida's primary starting quarterback, throwing for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions while adding 654 yards and nine touchdowns as a runner.

While there were occasional flashes of brilliance, Richardson matched them with significant struggles—particularly against highly ranked teams.

Any franchise that takes Richardson will likely do so knowing he's meant to sit out the 2023 season and be brought along slowly, which makes fit vital to his future success.