NFL Coach: Bryce Young's Arm 'Unimpressive' Compared to Richardson, Stroud, Levis

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

One NFL quarterbacks coach believes Bryce Young made the right call by not throwing at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

Speaking to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, the coach said Young's arm strength would've been "unimpressive" compared to other top quarterbacks Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis.

The coach wasn't dismissive of Young's talent, but he said the things that make him special "don't show up in routes on air" because he's "not going off-platform or processing anything out there."

Richardson was the clear winner among the quarterbacks at the combine. He turned in arguably the greatest mix of performance and athletic traits in the past 20 years of the event.

Richardson and Levis were expected to draw rave reviews for their arm talent. Both have earned high marks for their ability to throw a football far and with tremendous velocity, but there are still questions about their accuracy and ball placement.

Stroud doesn't measure up to Richardson or Levis in terms of velocity, but he's got plenty of arm strength to make all the throws required of an NFL quarterback.

One of the biggest reasons Young is regarded as the favorite to be picked No. 1 overall are the things he can do out of structure. The Alabama star checks all the boxes as a pocket passer, but B/R's NFL Scouting Department cited his ability "outside the pocket, where his blend of athleticism, creativity and flexible mechanics creates magic."

The combine marked Young's attempt to show teams he can add weight to his frame amid concerns about his size. He did crack the 200-pound threshold when he weighed in at 204 pounds. There's no indication Young will play at that weight, but he may have proved a point.

Young will have the chance to showcase his arm talent with the stage to himself during Alabama's pro day March 23.