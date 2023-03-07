Bryce Young to Colts After Bears Trade in Todd McShay's Post-Combine NFL Mock Draft

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In his first post-NFL Scouting Combine mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay mocked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 1 overall on Tuesday.

McShay projected a trade, with the Colts moving up from No. 4 to No. 1 by sending the Chicago Bears the No. 4 overall pick, the No. 35 overall pick in the second round, a fifth-round pick and "maybe even" a 2024 first-round selection.

In mocking Young as the No. 1 overall pick, McShay noted that he is both the top quarterback and top overall player on his draft board.

In addition to Young, McShay projected that three other quarterbacks will go inside the top 10 in the 2023 draft. He mocked Ohio State's C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans at No. 2, Florida's Anthony Richardson to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 in a trade up, and Kentucky's Will Levis to the Carolina Panthers at No. 9.

Stroud, Richardson and Levis all worked out and threw at the combine, and all of them impressed to varying degrees.

Young did not take part in any workouts, opting to save himself for Alabama's pro day on April 6 instead.

Although Young didn't do anything physical at the combine, he did post a couple of key numbers that will undoubtedly be reviewed and scrutinized in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Young was measured at 5'10⅛" and weighed in at 204 pounds. McShay noted that Young is in line to be the lightest quarterback selected in the first round of the draft since at least 2006, and one of the shortest quarterbacks drafted in the first round since the 1967 AFL-NFL merger.

Despite that, McShay considered Young's measurements a win, as there was concern he would weigh in at around 190 pounds rather than crossing the 200-pound threshold.

While Young's size may be something of a concern, there is no denying how productive he was during his two seasons as a starter for the Crimson Tide.

In 2021, Young completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.

Young dropped to sixth in the Heisman voting last season after missing the bulk of two games with an injury, but he still managed to complete 64.5 percent of his passing attempts for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five picks.

There is arguably no more quarterback-needy team in the NFL than the Colts, who have been searching for answers since the sudden retirement of Pro Bowl quarterback Andrew Luck before the 2019 season.

Since then, the Colts have had a different Week 1 starting quarterback each year, including veteran Matt Ryan last season.

The Ryan experiment didn't work out, and the Colts finished just 4-12-1, putting them in position to potentially secure their quarterback of the future.

If they feel strongly about Young or any of the quarterbacks in the 2023 draft, a trade up to No. 1 makes a lot of sense, as the Bears are open for business since they already have their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields.