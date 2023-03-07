Joe Mixon's House Investigated by Police After Gunshots Reported, Juvenile Injured

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A juvenile was injured outside the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Monday night after a report of shots being fired.

According to Chancelor Winn and Brian Planalp of Fox 19 in Cincinnati, police entered Mixon's home in the early morning hours of Tuesday and surrounding it with crime scene tape.

Winn and Planalp noted it is unclear how the juvenile was injured and whether Mixon had any involvement.

Per Mike Dardis of WLWT in Cincinnati, Mixon's sister, Shelonda, said Mixon was not involved in the incident, which was described as a shooting.

Mixon, 26, has spent his entire six-year NFL career in Cincinnati after getting selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

An arrest warrant was issued for the one-time Pro Bowler last month after it was alleged he pointed a gun at someone in downtown Cincinnati and said, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you; the police can't get me."

Police later rescinded the warrant and admitted a "procedural misstep" was made in issuing the warrant in the first place.

The case was submitted for "cursory review" to determine whether there would be cause to issue another warrant.

Mixon was a key part of the Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl in the 2021 season and 2022's AFC Championship Game.

His future in Cincinnati is in flux, however, as he could be released this offseason in a move that would save the Bengals almost $7.3 million against the salary cap.