Broncos Trade Rumors: Courtland Sutton 'Quietly' Being Shopped Ahead of Free Agency

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos may be headed toward a divorce.

Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reported that the team is "quietly shopping" the veteran wideout, adding the Broncos are "not actively pushing him, but definitely trying to see if there's a trade market for him and if they get a decent offer, would move him."

It isn't the first time he's been the subject of offseason rumors. The Ringer's Lindsay Jones said on The Athletic Football Podcast in February that "Sutton's a guy whose name has been buzzing around a little bit as maybe a guy who could get moved" (h/t Nick Kendell of SI.com).

If the Broncos are looking to clear some salary cap space, Sutton—who has a cap hit of $18.2 million in 2023, $17.3 million in 2024 and $17.8 million in 2025—would be a logical option.

Sutton, 27, had a solid 2022 season, catching 64 passes for 829 yards and two scores in 15 games. It was par for the course, as Sutton has exceeded 1,000 receiving yards once in his career and has now hit the 700-yard receiving threshold four times.

The Broncos were generally a mess in 2022, finishing 5-12 behind the disappointing first season of quarterback Russell Wilson. One of the few bright spots, however, was the wideout pairing of Sutton and Jerry Jeudy (67 catches for 972 yards and six scores).

While neither has emerged as an elite wideout, it was nonetheless solid production given how badly Wilson and the Broncos' offense in general fared.

That duo, combined with running back Javonte Williams, has at least left new head coach Sean Payton with offensive weapons to work with if he can find a way to get Wilson back on track.

Assuming Sutton is sticking around in Denver, of course. Given the rumors surrounding the team this offseason, that doesn't feel like a certainty.